The Oscars 2019 host replacement might be… the Avengers (no, seriously)

The Oscars 2019 host situation is fast becoming in danger of overshadowing the awards themselves. In case you missed it, Kevin Hart was brought in to host before having to pull out due to the recent surfacing of homophobic tweets from a decade ago. So, who do you call when you’re in a bind? That’s right, the Avengers are on standby to save the day. Again.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, plans are in place to switch things up from the traditional one-person format. For the first time in 30 years, the Oscars will be without a host. Instead, some of the big names from Avengers 4: Endgame will be on hand to present awards and appear in a series of sketches throughout the night.

While no names have been confirmed, you can expect the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and Samuel L. Jackson to be on board. We might even get a cheeky skit involving the three Chrises (Hemsworth, Pine, and Evans), so we can finally tell them apart.

From a more casual point-of-view, this potential choice of replacement for the Oscars 2019 host would get more eyes on a show that has seen its numbers drop by nearly a quarter last year to a record low of 24 million. To add further fuel to the fire, THR also states that several MCU stars were asked not to present any awards to the Golden Globes winners. You don’t do that unless you were planning to go all-out come February 24.

And, hey, Marvel - maybe you can release some new Endgame footage during the Oscars too? It’d be as good a time as any. Just don’t let Josh Brolin snap his fingers.

