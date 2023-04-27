The Office's Rainn Wilson has an idea for a reunion episode

The US version of The Office may have ended 10 years ago, but Dwight Schrute actor Rainn Wilson has an idea on how to get the band back together.

"I think it would be: He gets the call from corporate to get everyone back in the office and everyone is resistant," Wilson said during a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show (opens in new tab). "So, one at a time, Dwight has to kidnap every Office cast member and bring them into Dunder Mifflin in some kind of obscure and somewhat inappropriate way."

He added: "If we had pandemic episodes, that would’ve been amazing. The Office writers were so great — they would’ve been able to spin that in some beautiful ways."

Wilson played Dwight from 2005 to 2013 for all nine seasons of the NBC workplace sitcom. Based on the British series of the same name, the comedy follows the employees of Dunder Mifflin, a fictional paper company. Dwight was a salesman (as well as the owner of a beet plantation and a volunteer sheriff deputy, and Wilson was nominated for three Emmys for his performance over the show's run.

His co-stars included Steve Carrell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, BJ Novak, and Mindy Kaling, and the series also saw a range of A-list cameos and guest spots from actors like Idris Elba, Amy Adams, and Dakota Johnson.

Next up for Wilson is the comedy-drama movie Inappropriate Behaviour, which co-stars Bobby Cannavale, Robert De Niro, and Rose Byrne, although this doesn't have a release date yet. For more, check out our guide to the other best upcoming movies on the horizon.