The Nun 2 director says it's the "most violent" movie yet in The Conjuring Universe

Director Michael Chaves says The Nun 2 might just be the most violent movie in The Conjuring Universe yet.

"I think that this does get darker. Even audiences have said this, when we screened it. It is definitely more violent than what they expected from a Conjuring movie," Chaves says in the new issue of SFX magazine, which features the upcoming animated movie Babylon 5: The Road Home on the cover.

"It’s always a delicate balance. It’s definitely scary, it’s 100% delivered on that. Just as horror audiences have developed the appetite for horror, the appetite for violence has started to increase, and so there are some violent elements in this," he continues.

Written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and Akela Cooper (Malignant), The Nun 2 picks up with Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) four years after the events of the first installment. In an attempt to put the past behind her, Irene movies from Romania to Italy in order to live a quiet life in a convent. Valak (Bonnie Aarons), however, isn't too far behind.

The cast also includes Jonas Bloquet, Storm Reid, Anna Popplewell, and Katelyn Rose Downey.

The first installment, directed by Corin Hardy from a screenplay by Gary Dauberman, was a massive success, grossing $365.6 million against a budget of $22 million. Valak made her first appearance in The Conjuring 2, and effectively scared audiences across the globe. A spin-off movie was imminent.

Added Chaves: "There’s a line in the movie: 'Demons are infinite.' I like the idea that she’s always been here in different forms. I think that there’s still more stories of Valak the demon nun to be told."

