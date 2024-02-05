Netflix’s most-watched series of last year starts filming season 2

Netflix's surprise hit The Night Agent has started filming its second season.

Created by Shawn Ryan (S.W.A.T) and based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent stars Gabriel Basso as FBI Agent Peter Sutherland, who finds himself tangled up in a vast conspiracy involving the US government, a Russian mole, and a terrorized ex-CEO named Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan). In the first season, anyway.

The cast includes Eve Harlow, D.B. Woodside, Sarah Desjardins, Ben Cotton, Kari Matchett, Robert Patrick, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Phoenix Rael, Christopher Shyer, Robert Patrick, Toby Levins, Enrique Muriciano, and Oscar nominee Hong Chau.

New cast members for the upcoming second season include Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect), Teddy Sears (The Flash), Arienne Mandi (The L Word: Generation Q), Louis Herthum (The Peripheral), and Berto Colon (Power Book 2: Ghost).

During its premiere week, the spy thriller became the third-most-viewed debuting series in its first four days. Netflix ordered a second season last year on March 29, just six days after its March 23 premiere. Less than a month after its release, the spy thriller garnered over 515 million hours watched, putting it in ninth place on Netflix's Top 10 most-watched English language shows of all time. Just a week later, the show cemented itself as Netflix's sixth most-watched English language show of all time.

All 10 episodes of The Night Agent can be streamed on Netflix now.