The new GTA Online update hits a little too close to home

Rising gas prices? Rolling heatwaves? Economic crisis? Something sounds familiar...

The next GTA Online update launches next week, and it might just hit a little too close to home for some players.

Introduced earlier today with a new trailer, GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises heads to a version of Southern San Andreas in economic crisis. Between spiking gas prices, ruined supply chains, and a gnarly heatwave, it all sounds as though Rockstar might have had its finger on the pulse over the past few months.

In a blog post, the developer describes The Criminal Enterprises as "a sweeping update bringing new missions and upgrades to the game." There'll be "significant expansions" to a number of criminal careers, and "new, elaborate Contact Missions" starting from July 26. The studio also promises that players will have "more choice in how they climb their way up the criminal ranks."

Story-wise, it looks like you'll be attempting to make the most of the petrochemical chaos - the pain at the pumps means that you'll be working alongside the IAA to investigate a corrupt oil magnate and his family. And probably make some cash on the side.

While GTA Online fans will likely be pleased about the new update, their Old West cousins might not be too impressed. Red Dead Online players recently held a 'funeral' for their game after a year of no major updates rendered the game dead in the eyes of much of its community. For the modern-day alternative to receive a significant update so soon afterwards could be seen to be kicking the cowboys while they're down.

