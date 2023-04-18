The most annoying thing about Hogwarts Legacy has been made into a toy and I hate how cool it is

You simply can't imagine which Hogwarts Legacy character this talented player chose to immortalize as a talking plastic toy.

Or perhaps you can. "I wanted to share a little craft project I’ve been working on the last month or so: a talking Ignatia Wildsmith model," Reddit user Aragog83 said in a post on the Hogwarts Legacy subreddit (opens in new tab), "Mostly constructed with a 3D printer with the addition of some simple electronics."

Ignatia Wildsmith is the inventor of floo powder, a fact you'll no doubt be certain of if you're one of the many Hogwarts Legacy players who crowned her the worst character in the whole franchise. It turns out that not everyone loathes her existence, though, with Aragog83 going as far as to describe her incessant vocal contributions as "soothing".

As much as I curse the very day Ignatia was born, her contributions to fast-travel be damned, I have to admit that this is a pretty cool project.

(Image credit: amelia_b83)

Our gripes with Ignatia's running commentary were thankfully addressed in a patch that helped shut her up a bit. Still, her dulcet tones have found an unexpected home in Aragog83's creation. The 3D printed toy, complete with flickering green flames, is a detailed reconstruction of the Ignatia busts found on all the floo powder fast-travel posts found throughout the world of Hogwarts Legacy. You can check it out in more detail on her Instagram (opens in new tab) page for a closer look.

Despite depicting a largely hated character, Aragog83's handiwork has been met with support from the Reddit community. "Next step: make it movement activated for the true experience," joked one of the comments in the thread.

"That was my original plan actually," responded Aragog 83, sharing that the "hidden push button" looked cleaner than a motion sensor. "Also, I was worried she’d end up scaring me every time I walk past!!". Well, talk about accurate.

