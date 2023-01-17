The Mandalorian season 3 trailer has Star Wars fans speculating over an Anakin cameo

Ignore Grogu for just one second. The latest trailer for The Mandalorian season 3 features a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment that could be hinting at a cameo from Anakin Skywalker.

The teaser, which debuted during Monday Night Football, includes a scene that appears to be from the attack on the Jedi Temple in Coruscant during the onset of Order 66 – a scene first shown during Revenge of the Sith and later glimpsed during Grogu's memories in The Book of Boba Fett.

Fans, though, have noticed something else: a lightsaber cutting through the doors of the temple as Jedi lay in wait to defend the building. For many, that could only be one person – and the first signs of a major cameo in The Mandalorian season 3.

What if it's Anakin?!?! WHAT IF IT'S ANAKIN?!?!? #Mandalorian 😱 pic.twitter.com/sLu3QWhvvnJanuary 17, 2023 See more

"This is 100% Anakin," one said (opens in new tab) after seeing the trailer. Another commented (opens in new tab): "There’s no way Hayden filmed another Order 66 scene for Mandalorian while they were already filming for Kenobi haha, right?"

"I personally can’t wait to see Anakin walk through that door," one fan wrote (opens in new tab).

Hayden Christensen returned as Anakin Skywalker for the first time in 17 years in 2022’s Kenobi. He is all set to reprise his role in this year’s upcoming Ahsoka series, so a quick Mandalorian cameo – showing the one-time Padawan potentially going face to face with Grogu – isn’t out of the question.

The Mandalorian season 3, starring Pedro Pascal, is set to hit Disney Plus on March 1. For more on what else is coming to a galaxy far, far away, check out our guide to upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.