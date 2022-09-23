The Logitech G Cloud is already $50 off when you pre-order today

The Logitech G Cloud has only just been announced but it's already taken a great price cut at Best Buy and Amazon. The promising handheld games console is $299.99 (was $349.99) (opens in new tab) at both retailers, saving you $50 off the usual price. Due for release on October 18, it will enable players to play some of the latest games on the move and via cloud gaming services.

The catch? The Steam Deck costs just $50 more for the basic spec. Granted, the Steam Deck offers a very different experience as its focus is on Steam games rather than cloud gaming but it's the Logitech G Cloud's biggest competition if you simply want to play PC games while traveling. However, we're expecting stock of Logitech's device to be much easier to come by so if you're in a rush to game on the move, this might be the better solution.

The handheld offers a 7-inch full HD 1080p touchscreen with a 60Hz refresh rate and a full screen 16:9 ratio. Battery life will vary but Logitech reckons between 7 and 12 hours is possible depending on what you're doing. That's considerably more than the Steam Deck but that's because this is more of a dedicated gaming phone than a gaming PC in your hands. Besides gaming, you can also access the Google Play Store and download social media apps and other tools.

Providing gaming-grade controls including haptics, a gyroscope, and recappable controls, the Logitech G Cloud could be a good bet if you've wanted to play Xbox games on the move and your smartphone doesn't feel the right fit for your needs. At $299.99, it's substantially cheaper than buying one of the best gaming phones too.

