The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fans are playing bingo with today's Nintendo Direct

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fans have got their Nintendo Direct bingo cards at the ready in anticipation of today's showcase.

Last year it was Bayonetta fans' turn to play bingo before a new trailer aired, and now that honor has fallen to Zelda fans. With a brand new Nintendo Direct set to air later today on February 8, with a focus on games coming to the Switch in the first half of 2023 at that, there's a big expectation from Zelda fans that Tears of the Kingdom will have a significant presence at the showcase.

As such, fans have started compiling their expectations for the Direct in various ways. One method is a bingo card, seen below, which sets out some equally lofty hopes - Zelda dying and the return of Fi, for example - against pretty standard predictions (re-forging the Master Sword is a pretty safe bet for the Breath of the Wild sequel, we think).

A major town being destroyed and legacy music and dungeons featuring in Tears of the Kingdom are two intriguing predictions. Previous trailers already hinted at the known map from Breath of the Wild being shaken up at the very least, so towns being destroyed seems likely, while legacy dungeons being incorporated into the new game would be a nice homage to the past (if perhaps a little heavy-handed).

If you're also feeling like making some bold predictions before the Nintendo Direct airs, you can fill out the blank bingo card just below. For us, a pretty safe prediction would probably have to be Zelda narrating part of any new footage, and one prediction we desperately hope comes true is the return of Prince Sidon, A.K.A. Link's boyfriend.

If you're wondering how to watch the action later today, you can head over to our guide on how to watch the February 2023 Nintendo Direct for the exact time to tune in, where we hope Tears of the Kingdom appears.

