The Last of Us TV series inspires Druckmann-approved fan-made intro animation and posters

A fan has taken it upon himself to make a brief intro animation for the upcoming The Last of Us HBO TV adaptation .

And I couldn't not animate this either... #TheLastOfUs @HBO @Neil_Druckmann #FanArt pic.twitter.com/fk0Ji3U7CWMarch 25, 2020

Gibbs is also responsible for a duo of poster concepts for the HBO series, one of which you can see above the video in the Twitter chain. Here's the other:

(Image credit: Olly Gibbs via Twitter)

I particularly enjoyed the fantasy casting of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in the above poster (my own humble, yet undoubtedly correct, opinion on who should play Joel). But everything looks incredibly well-done, so much so that if I were none the wiser, I wouldn't hesitate to assume they're official from HBO. But alas, we haven't seen much from the much-hyped TV adaptation of The Last of Us, much less an intro and poster art.

What little we do know is very exciting. The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann, who presumably is in the finishing stages of prepping The Last of Us 2 for its May 29 launch, is teaming up with Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin to run the series.

Better yet, the series is being scored by the composer for the first two games, Gustavo Santaolalla, so expect a superb soundtrack. We also know Joel and Ellie will be there (surprise!), as well as Riley, Tess, Marlene, and Maria. That info came by way of a tweet from Druckmann, who redacted the four-letter name of an additional character (possibly Anna, Ellie's late mother).

Speaking of Druckmann, the director came across Gibbs' intro for The Last of Us TV series on Twitter and gave it his official stamp of approval, writing, "I'd watch it." It was surely a feel-good moment for the fan, and a well-deserved one at that.