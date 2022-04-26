The Last of Us remake hints just won't go away

An "unannounced remake project" has been listed by a Naughty Dog worker's resume.

Earlier today, it was noted that a Naughty Dog-affiliated quality assurance tester had listed an "unannounced remake project" as being in development at the studio via their LinkedIn resume. As you can see from the screenshot below, there's no timeframe for how long the remake project has been in development, but it's pretty concrete evidence for the project existing.

(Image credit: LinkedIn)

As many have noted, this could well be the unannounced remake of The Last of Us. A report first outed the remake of the 2013 game as being in development last year in 2021, revealing that while development had originally started at another Sony support studio, it was later shifted in-house to development at original studio Naughty Dog.

Since the initial report, the supposed Last of Us remake has been mentioned several times. A remake project was referenced in a PlayStation job posting last year in December 2021, and an animator at the aforementioned support studio recently tweeted that PlayStation has some "bangers" coming out later this year. In fact, earlier this year, another report claimed that the remake would actually be launching later this year in 2022.

Elsewhere, The Last of Us TV show rumbles on in production, with various set pictures and videos having been captured around filming locations in Canada over the last few months. Star Pedro Pascal, who plays Joel in the adaptation, recently compared the TV show to The Mandalorian, saying both are in "good hands." Right now, the TV adaptation isn't slated to launch until next year in 2023, which could actually end up being after the remake of the original game.

Meanwhile, rumblings of The Last of Us 2's multiplayer mode continue at developer Naughty Dog.