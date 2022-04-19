Pedro Pascal compares The Last of Us TV show to The Mandalorian and says both are in "good hands"

The Last of Us TV show star Pedro Pascal has compared the upcoming series to The Mandalorian, in which he also stars.

"There’s a very, very creative way of honoring what’s important and also preserving what is iconic to the experience of the video game, and also things that you wouldn’t necessarily expect," Pascal said in a recent interview with GQ . "And then directions that you would expect it to go, and it might not… they’re doing some really smart things, is all I can say."

He continued: "It’s similar to the way Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni treat The Mandalorian, in how [Mazin and Druckmann] are treating The Last of Us – it’s in good hands because they love it so much. Well, clearly Neil created the video game, but Craig loves it so much. So it really is made for the people that love it. And there’s some very intense storytelling for people who might be less familiar."

Pascal is set to play Joel opposite Bella Ramsey's Ellie in the upcoming video game adaptation. Meanwhile, in the galaxy far, far away, he plays Din Djarin, a bounty hunter and father figure to Grogu.

Elsewhere, Pascal can currently be seen in The Bubble on Netflix and he also stars alongside Nicolas Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which arrives on the big screen on April 22.