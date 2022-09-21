The Last of Us Part 1 patch fixes issues with photo mode and accessibility

Naughty Dog has rolled out a new patch for The Last of Us Part 1 that fixes a few minor bugs, including ones related to the game's photo mode, accessibility, and more.

As revealed via the studio's official Twitter account (opens in new tab) on September 20, The Last of Us Part 1 patch 1.02 is now available to download for PS5 . The full patch notes can be found via Naughty Dog's 'feedback' website (opens in new tab), which is also where players can submit any issues they've been having in the game for future patches.

The Last of Us Part I Patch 1.02 is available to download today. This patch features Photo Mode and Accessibility bug fixes.Read more game FAQs or submit software support tickets at https://t.co/lEZtEMZZq1. Endure and survive!

In the 1.02 patch, there are only a few "major" changes and they'll probably go mostly unnoticed by a lot of players. A few of these changes include "fixed various issues related to photo mode," as well as "small adjustments to the audio mix and lighting during a sequence in the final chapter of the main game," and "updated the descriptions of 'Performance' and 'Fidelity' modes to more clearly describe their behaviour."

As for the "minor" changes, we've got a couple of fixes to accessibility settings including "fixed an issue where Invisibility Toggle with 'Limited' time was not counting down correctly" and "improved how Navigation Assistance functions in the Pittsburgh Hotel and the Lakeside Mine fights." Outside of this, we've also got "fixed an instance where characters would be missing facial animations when seen from perspectives only possible in photo mode" and a fix to the New Game Plus mode "where weapon upgrade parts would stop spawning before the player had upgraded all guns."