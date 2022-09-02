The Last of Us Part 1 features a fitting tribute to a late developer

The Last of Us Part 1 developer Naughty Dog has paid tribute to a former PlayStation developer by immortalizing them in-game.

Animator Robert Morrison has shared the tribute to Twitter, explaining that Daniel Kinnard, who previously worked as a producer at PlayStation's Visual Arts studio, sadly passed away during the development of The Last of Us Part 1 . "Daniel was a producer at Visual Arts. He passed away during development of the game. Naughty Dog immortalized him here. He was a wonderful person," Morrison's tweet reads.

To honor Kinnard's life, Naughty Dog immortalized the developer by adding a poster of them into the game. According to the replies (opens in new tab) to Morrison's tweet, you can find the tribute in the farmhouse with Tommy and the horses, the part where Joel is searching for Ellie.

This is hard for me to post. But something very special. Daniel was a producer at Visual Arts. He passed away during development of the game. Naughty Dog immortalized him here. He was a wonderful person. Please share so people can know his name. #PS5Share, #TheLastofUsPartI pic.twitter.com/GxoarYNRGeSeptember 2, 2022 See more

In case you missed it, The Last of Us Part 1 - a remake of the 2013 Naughty Dog game - was released today (September 2) and fans appear to be loving the new features. Not only has the action-adventure game received a visual overhaul, but it’s also now got improved gameplay and a host of other impressive additions. Including a new trophy that can be obtained by petting the dog and improved Infected AI .

The game is so popular that The Last of Us Part 1 Firefly Edition is currently being resold for over five times its base price. Unfortunately for those desperate to get their hands on the collector’s edition of the game, scalpers are now attempting to sell it for over $500, in some cases on reselling sites like eBay.