The Last of Us multiplayer spin-off gets tantalizing new artwork

Earlier today on January 4, Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann published a blog post (opens in new tab) looking back on 10 years of The Last of Us, as well as what's to come this year. Druckmann confirmed that we'll begin to hear new details of the multiplayer spin-off of The Last of Us later this year, as we move towards the series' tenth anniversary in June.

On top of that, Druckmann also offered up the teaser image just below to tide audiences over with. The concept art for the multiplayer game looks suitably post-apocalyptic, just what we've come to know from the world of The Last of Us. That towering ocean liner looks ripe for exploration, as we see two people slowly creeping towards the steel hulk.

Additionally, Druckmann reaffirmed that the spin-off game is being headed up by Vinit Agarwal, Joe Pettinati, and Anthony Newman. Agarwal has a long history with Naughty Dog, having worked on the likes of The Last of Us, Uncharted 4, and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, so he's no stranger to spin-off projects from main franchises.

Joe Pettinati, meanwhile, is an editor by trade, having previously worked on Sony games like Tearaway and Bloodborne. Finally, Anthony Newman headed up The Last of Us Part 2 with Neil Druckmann, but previously worked on the original game back in 2013 as a lead combat designer.

Before all this though, as Druckmann says, there's still The Last of Us TV show to look forward, which debuts on HBO later this month on January 15.

