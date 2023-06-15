The Last of Us is getting a Universal Studios haunted house with "Joel and Ellie, Clickers, and more"

The Last of Us is coming to life as a Universal Studios haunted house as part of the theme park's Halloween Horror Nights 2023 event.

The Last of Us-themed haunted house will feature everything you love and hate about Naughty Dog's post-pandemic universe, including Joel, Ellie, Clickers, Runners, Stalkers, Hunters, Raiders, "and more."

"As a massive fan – and frequent attendee – of Halloween Horror Nights, we are honored to have The Last of Us included in this year's lineup," said Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann. "It has been an incredible thrill for us at Naughty Dog to collaborate with Universal, bringing the world of the game to life, focusing on even the tiniest details that our fans know so well."

Druckmann added that you'll get to "team up with Joel and Ellie," while the official press release says you'll "follow in the footsteps" of the video game protagonists. It's unclear exactly how it'll all play out at the moment, but you can expect a labyrinthian recreation of classic locations from the games including the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone, the desolate Hotel Grand, and plenty of "dark and dank tunnels."

Just so we're clear, The Last of Us Universal Studios attraction is specifically inspired by the PlayStation game and not the HBO TV adaptation - not that there's a huge distinction in terms of characters and the general story, but it's worth noting in case you were expecting to squad up with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

Tickets for the attraction are on sale now at Universal Studios Hollywood, with doors set to open at Universal Orlando starting Friday, September 1, and at Universal Studios Hollywood beginning Thursday, September 7.

