Neil Druckmann reveals the origins behind The Last of Us' piano frog

The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann took to Twitter to explain the cute little frog playing piano in episode 2.

In the episode, Joel (Pedro Pascal), Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and Tess (Anna Torv) journey through post-apocalyptic Boston and encounter clickers aka terrifying beings who have reached the third stage of the cordyceps fungal infection. In the beginning of the episode, an abandoned hotel has been turned into a swamp, and there's a tiny frog sitting on top of a piano. He hops across the keys, playing a creepy little song, before hopping away.

It was a small touch, but one that made a big impact on viewers.

"Piano frog wouldn’t be a thing… if piano bird did its job! I guess everything happens for a reason," Druckmann tweeted along with a behind-the-scenes photo of a bird being placed on the piano. "And before anyone jumps to the wrong conclusion… that’s a fake frog for the bird to eat - which it never did!!!"

Piano frog wouldn’t be a thing… if piano bird did its job! I guess everything happens for a reason. #TheLastOfUs (And before anyone jumps to the wrong conclusion… that’s a fake frog for the bird to eat — which it never did!!!) pic.twitter.com/JrIFbPLxTlJanuary 23, 2023 See more

Created by Druckmann and Craig Mazin and based on the 2013 video game, the series is set 20 years after a fungal infection started a global pandemic and sees Joel, a smuggler, tasked with escorting a teenager named Ellie across a post-apocalyptic United States ravaged by disease, gore, and zombies.

