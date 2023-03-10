The Last of Us finale release time: When is episode 9 out on HBO and Sky?

The Last of Us episode 9 brings the hit HBO show to an end. From what we've seen in the trailer for the hugely anticipated finale, it looks like we'll see how Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel's (Pedro Pascal) epic journey comes to an end. But when exactly will the episode air on HBO in the US and Sky in the UK? Well, it's a bit confusing given clocks are changing in the United States, impacting timezone differences.

So to help you out, we've broken down everything you need to know about streaming The Last of Us season finale below. From the episode's title to it's runtime, we've got all the details you need on the climatic finale. And if that's not enough, you can also check out our explainers on the biggest changes from the games, our terrifying deep dive into the Cordyceps fungus, and why Joel's health condition is actually canon.

What time is The Last of Us episode 9 released?

(Image credit: HBO)

Despite the 2023 Oscars airing live on Sunday evening, The Last of Us finale is sticking to its usual timeslot. That means you'll be able to watch episode 9 at 9pm EST on Sunday, March 12 on HBO. If you're watching on the West Coast, that will be 6pm PST and if you're in the Central Time Zone, it's 8pm.

However, the clocks have changed in the US, which might have meant that the finale will be out an hour earlier over in the UK. Looking at Sky's schedule for on Monday, March 12, this isn't the case as it's still down to air between 2am and 3am GMT on Sky Atlantic. Although, it wouldn't harm to have a look slightly earlier on the Sky streaming service NOW TV to see if there is a scheduling change.

The season finale is called 'Look For The Light' and we know it's got a 43-minute-long runtime.

Where can I watch The Last of Us?

(Image credit: HBO)

When all of the episodes of The Last of Us are out, you'll be able to stream the whole boxset on HBO Max (opens in new tab). If you're in the UK, they're all available on Sky's streaming service NOW (opens in new tab). For those tuning in from Australia, you'll want to use BINGE (opens in new tab) or Foxtel. In Canada, Crave is a good place to stream it.

Are there any more episodes of The Last of Us?

(Image credit: HBO)

The Last of Us season 1 has a total of nine episodes, meaning the new one is the final one. However, we have good news – The Last of Us is coming back for season 2. Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann are adapting the second game, The Last of Us Part 2, for HBO as well. Details are pretty light at the moment, but we know both Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal will be back, and it's probably coming sooner than you might think.

If that's not enough The Last of Us for you, check out our interview with OG Joel actor Troy Baker.