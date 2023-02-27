These Last of Us filming photos reveal what Pedro Pascal was up to behind the scenes

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has given fans a glimpse behind the scenes of the hit HBO series.

Ramsey took to their Instagram to post 10 personal photos from The Last of Us episode 5 and The Last of Us episode 6. They feature shots of the production filming on location in Canada, the lit-up barn in Jackson, and other previously unseen moments involving the cast and crew.

Most pertinently for Pedro Pascal fans/stans, Ramsey’s collection features plenty of the Joel actor. In one moment, he’s goofing around with a broom, lightsaber-style. In another, The Mandalorian actor is covered in fake blood just prior to acting out the emotional ending scene in ‘Kin’.

A post shared by Bella Ramsey 🐏 (@bellaramsey) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The Last of Us has moved on from Kansas City and Jackson in The Last of Us episode 7. Joel was badly wounded by a raider and Ellie dragged him to safety. The show then flashed back to weeks prior to their meeting, charting the last day Ellie spent with her best friend Riley (Storm Reid).

Next up for Pedro Pascal is The Mandalorian season 3. He’s all set to reprise his role as Din Djarin in the Star Wars series, which returns to Disney Plus on March 1.

In our interview for the Inside Total Film podcast (opens in new tab), creator Jon Favreau recently revealed the end isn’t yet in sight for Mando.

"I think the beauty of this is that it's a middle chapter of a much larger story. And though we'll have resolution over time with these characters, I think that how these characters fit into the larger scope and scale, but it's not like there's a finale that we're building to that I have in mind," Favreau said. "Quite the contrary, I love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while."

For more on The Last of Us, check out the biggest episode 7 changes vs. the games.