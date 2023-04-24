The Last of Us and Yakuza fans wage war over the "most technically impressive thing" ever seen in a game using the most mundane objects you can think of

The Last of Us and Yakuza fans are waging war over what is the "most technically impressive thing" ever seen in a game using the most mundane objects you could possibly imagine.

Twitter user Dan Hindes sparked the debate when he wrote, "There's a scene in The Last of Us 2 where a character just...takes a shirt off, over their head, without any clipping, and it's probably the most technically impressive thing I've ever seen in a game?? Like, have you ever seen a character do this in a game before?"

Although it doesn't necessarily add anything to the game, how realistic it looks is nothing short of incredible. Still, players would argue that it is, in fact, Yakuza: Like a Dragon that has achieved the most technically remarkable feat we've witnessed in a game thus far. "Have you seen that Yakuza bread," replies Twitter user Cryptic with a clip of Like a Dragon's protagonist Ichiban Kasuga eating some bread while in prison. The scene itself is pretty heavy, but it's easy to get distracted from the character's current dilemma with the incredible level of detail on display when he takes a bite.

have you seen the yakuza bread https://t.co/RIZPM7Hayq pic.twitter.com/aOL6toVKduApril 23, 2023 See more

And Cryptic's not alone, as plenty of others were keen to share their appreciation for the super realistic-looking bread from the 2020 game. One player comments, "Yakuza 7 Like a Dragon had some crazy bread tech that's way cooler than removing a shirt." Another writes, "Ok, sure. But counterpoint. Yakuza bread".

If you are in the market for impressive foodstuffs, you might want to check out this Skyrim mod, which transforms the game's lacklustre leafy greens into really convincing cabbages.

Keep up to date with the biggest and best games set to launch this year with our guide to new games 2023.