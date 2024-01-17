The Last of Us 2 Remastered's director doesn't understand the mixed response to the re-release: it's "the best way to play"

The Last of Us 2 Remastered's director doesn't understand the mixed response to the re-release, arguing, "it's the best way to play."

In an interview with VCG (via Eurogamer ), Matthew Gallant told the outlet that he doesn't understand "some of the consternation about what The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered offers," as it is "the best way to play" the Naughty Dog sequel. "If you’re a new PlayStation owner and new to the franchise, we want to get you the best experience with all the hardware features on a PS5 native version of the game"

One of the biggest takeaways from the remaster's announcement is that some players thought it was too soon after the sequel's release to warrant a re-release of any kind. The Last of Us 2 originally launched on PS4 in June 2020, and later received a PS5 patch in 2021. Now, just over two years after the patch, we've got the remaster - which adds a roguelike mode, lost levels, improved visuals and performance, and more.

"My sense is there's an audience for this for whom the idea of a PS5 version is thrilling," Gallant continues. "I'm also speaking for myself, I'm excited we can bring this to the fans, and if it's not for everyone, that's fine." Speaking on the topic previously, the director had the same stance, explaining that the sheer amount of new content in the remaster justifies the re-release after only three years.

