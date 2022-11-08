Zac Efron lays the smackdown in first look at A24’s wrestling movie The Iron Claw

A24 has released the first look at its new movie The Iron Claw – and star Zac Efron is certainly in fighting shape as wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich.

In the hard-hitting image from The Iron Claw, Efron, just like Kevin Von Erich in his 1980s heyday, is seen hitting a barefooted flying dropkick on his opponent.

While plot details on The Iron Claw are scarce, the movie will likely follow the storied history of the Von Erich family. Once a cornerstone of the wrestling territories, the dynasty was beset by untimely deaths and tragedies throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Alongside Zac Efron’s Kevin Von Erich is Harris Dickinson (Triangle of Sadness) as David Von Erich, Jeremy Allen White (Shameless) as Kerry Von Erich, and Holt McCallany (Mindhunter) as family patriarch Fritz Von Erich. Cazzey Louis Cereghino and Kevin Anton are also set to portray wrestling icons Bruiser Brody and Harley Race respectively. Lily James also stars.

A24, the production company whose biggest success Everything Everywhere All at Once proved to be 2022’s sleeper hit, also has several new projects in the works. Its latest venture The Eternal Daughter sees Tilda Swinton play a haunted mother-daughter duo – and the new trailer hints at a ghost story that’s not to be missed. Nicolas Cage is also set to star in an A24 comedy produced by Hereditary's Ari Aster, while The Whale has drummed up Oscar buzz for its lead Brendan Fraser and won standing ovations galore on the film festival circuit.

For more on what’s heading to cinemas over the next 12 months, check out our movie release dates guide.