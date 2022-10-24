Lily James to star alongside Zac Efron in A24 wrestling biopic

Lily James has joined the cast of The Iron Claw, a new biopic-drama from A24, alongside Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson, Jeremy Allen White, Maura Tierney, and Holt McCallany (via Deadline (opens in new tab)).

The Iron Claw, directed and written by Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene, The Nest), chronicles the life and times of the Von Erich family. The professional wrestling family took the industry by storm but were met with multiple tragedies, so much so that many use the term 'Von Erich curse' to describe the family's downfall. The Von Erichs were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

Tierney is set to star as Doris, the matriarch of the Von Erich family; McCallany is set to play Fritz Von Erich, the patriarch; Dickinson will portray wrestler David Von Erich; White as Kerry Von Erich, with Efron as Kevin Von Erich. It has not yet been announced which James will play.

Lily James recently starred as Pamela Anderson in Hulu's Pam & Tommy, which earned her an Emmy nomination for Best Actress. The versatile actor also starred in Netflix's WWII historical drama The Dig opposite Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes, and played the younger version of Meryl Streep's Donna in Mama Mia! Here We Go Again! James most recently wrapped filming on Finalmente L'alba, starring opposite Willem Dafoe.

The Iron Claw does not yet have a release date.

