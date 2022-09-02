The HyperX QuadCast S streaming microphone is currently 25% off

If you're looking for a microphone deal so you can have clear audio quality while streaming or even for just voice calls with your friends or co-workers, then you've come to the right place. You can currently pick up the HyperX QuadCast S for $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now (usually $159.99) thanks to the Amazon Gaming Week sales.

The HyperX QuadCast S is a high-end streaming microphone that offers an amazing set of features and presents itself in an aesthetically pleasing manner so you'll be happy with it sitting on your desk. It comes with a tap-to-mute setting, and an internal pop filter, and has four polar patterns. Alongside this, you get RGB which doubles as an indicator of when your microphone is muted.

It's worth noting that we have seen the price drop below this before, coming down to $112.99, but this is only $7 lower than the current price. We do see deals on this product often but it jumps up and down a lot, meaning we don't know how long this deal will be lasting. Be sure to act fast if you want to get your hands on this microphone.

Save $40 - You can currently pick up this mic for 25% off which brings it down to less than $120. We have only seen the price go below this once before so if you're thinking about picking up a high-end mic, which is a very aesthetic addition to your setup, then this deal is a must-see.



