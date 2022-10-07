The HP Reverb G2 VR headset is $200 off right now

The HP Reverb G2 is currently at a very respectable 33% off at HP, making it one of our favorite VR headset deals you can buy today. It's available for $399.99 (was $599.99) (opens in new tab) at HP, so you save a massive $200 off one of the best VR headsets around. It's very rare that we see any VR headset of this quality drop quite so cheaply. The HP Reverb G2 dropped to this price earlier in the year back in June but since then, it's stuck to its higher price ever since. This is a truly rare deal to spot. Given Valve's Index setup is nearly $1,000 and the HTC Vive Pro 2 is an eye-waveringly pricey $1,399 for the full kit, the HP Reverb G2 is a bit of a bargain.

There are concessions to be made but you still get a high-end display, comfortable headband, Steam compatibility, and accurate controllers. Just count on it expecting a lot of your PC so you may need to check your setup is up to scratch. Fortunately, all you need to do is plug it in and Windows does the rest for you. It's easily the best Windows VR headset around as assisted by its excellent 4320 x 2160 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

You'll find more information on this HP Reverb G2 offer just below, along with more VR headset deals further down the page.

(opens in new tab) HP Reverb G2 VR headset | $599.99 $399.99 at HP (opens in new tab)

Save $200 -The HP Reverb G2 was good value at its regular price but it's even more unmissable now if you're looking to dive into VR gaming for less.



More of today's best VR headset deals

While the HP Reverb G2 might be at a fantastically low price, there are alternatives. We have all the latest prices on VR headset deals below to help you find the offer for you.

If your system isn't able to keep up with the HP Reverb G2, now might be the time to consult the best gaming PCs for something new. For console gamers, PSVR 2 news could also help you plan what to do, while the best gaming laptops could also prove useful.