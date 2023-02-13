The Hogwarts Legacy PS5 controller is already being resold for an eye-watering price on eBay

A limited edition Hogwarts Legacy DualSense controller is being resold on eBay at a massively hiked price, even for a collector's edition.

One eBay seller (opens in new tab) has the black and gold controller up for grabs, but you'll have to rob Gringotts if you want it since it's been listed for almost four times the RRP. Yep, the resold controller will set you back £249, or just shy of $300.

The Hogwarts Legacy PS5 controller saw a limited run on PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab) shortly after the game launched, and it quickly sold out. Originally sporting a modest £69.99 / $84.24 price tag, it didn't take long for the rare accessory to show up on platforms like eBay to be resold for a profit.

Designed by game developers Avalanche Software to reflect the tone, mood, and setting of the 1800s wizarding RPG, the ornate controller is just one way to enhance those Hogwarts Legacy PS5 exclusive features . That's because whether or not you have the coveted limited edition DualSense, your PS5 controller will flash your house colors depending upon which house you get sorted into: blue for Ravenclaw, green for Slytherin, and so on. Similarly, while it's a crying shame for the rest of us that the best mission in Hogwarts Legacy is a PS5 exclusive , the Haunted Hogsmeade quest is something any owner of the PS5 version of the game can enjoy regardless of how swanky their DualSense is.

So it's pretty, but is it worth that alarming scalped price? If you're the hugest fan of Harry Potter in the world then sure, perhaps you'll want to add this to your shelf of prized collectibles. Just be aware that it doesn't boast any extra features compared to some of the best PS5 controllers on the market today. The choice is yours, and it's a purely aesthetic one at that.

The release of Hogwarts Legacy has been the subject of criticism and debate due to J.K. Rowling's public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. Here is our explainer on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy.