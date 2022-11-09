The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 ending will be inspired by The Sopranos and Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 ended on a dramatic note for June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss), as the series sets up its sixth and final season. Showrunner Bruce Miller is currently mapping out the ending to this story and has opened up about drawing inspiration from unexpected places.

"Do I know what happens in season 6? Yes, I did think about the stuff that happens in season 6 for a while," Miller told Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab). "But I also have been watching other shows end successfully or unsuccessfully. And I've got to take those lessons."

He continued: "I've been watching a lot of last seasons of shows that knew they were ending. And how do you do it? How do you do it in a way that's frustrating? How do you do it in a way that's satisfying? And what are the things that stick with you? So I'm thinking about it in a really prosaic 'history of television' terms. I watched the last season of Game of Thrones again, and I watched the last season of The Sopranos, just to see how they're put together, and especially do they build the season around the fact that it's a season or that it's the end of the show? I just want it to be a solid season."

Although The Handmaid’s Tale is coming to an end, a spin-off is already in the works. The Testaments, based on Margaret Atwood’s sequel, is also being planned at Hulu and it is set 15 years after the events of the main season.

