The Force Unleashed II is ‘our Empire Strikes Back,’ says senior executive producer

A recently released web documentary from LucasArts expands on some of the details revealed at the Comic-Con panel for Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. Senior Executive Producer Hayden Blackman describes the upcoming sequel as %26lsquo;our Empire Strikes Back,%26rsquo; adding that the game%26rsquo;s story will be much darker than the original and that it will lead fans to look at the original movie trilogy in a new way. You can watch the entire documentary below.





Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II - Boba Fett, clone Starkiller, and stealing Vader%26rsquo;s TIE

Comic-Con panel blows the lid off the game%26rsquo;s early story and showcases new gameplay











Darth Vader isn%26rsquo;t good at naming Jedi. Meet Maulkiller

Maulkiller is half-Darth Maul, half-Starkiller. Pre-order The Force Unleashed II to get him

