The first big Tears of the Kingdom patch fixes a main quest some players couldn't clear

The first proper post-launch patch for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has arrived carrying an important fix for a bugged main quest.

As the rolling patch notes explain, version 1.1.1 has fixed a problem where "sometimes, the player could not clear main quest 'The Closed Door,' even if they fulfilled the conditions to advance the quest."

No matter how rare, any progress-killing bug is sure to be a buzzkill for players and a high priority for devs, so it's good to see this addressed. Fortunately, Nintendo says "If you have already encountered this issue, you will be able to clear the quest by downloading this update data." Not having reached this quest myself yet – on account of being too busy getting lost and decidedly ignoring Ultrahand – I can only assume that the closed door is now the open door.

The short but significant patch is rounded out by "several issues" addressed to "improve the gameplay experience." A somehow even smaller patch previously "made other, additional fixes to allow for a more pleasing gameplay experience," and once again, we have no idea what was actually changed. But that gameplay experience? Should be even more "pleasing" now. Wonderful.

To the delight of cheaters everywhere, a duplication glitch which has been wreaking havoc on the Hyrule market has survived this patch, but we can safely assume its days are numbered. If you, too, want to completely destroy the game's difficulty curve and resource economy, there's still time.