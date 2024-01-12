The Finals devs to avoid further aim assist controversy by continuing to test on a "weapon by weapon basis"

Embark Studios will continue to smooth over aggressive aim assist issues in its destructive shooter The Finals.

The studio rolled out a patch just yesterday to address the game's pesky aim assist, which supposedly gave controller players a sizeable advantage over their eternal mouse and keyboard rivals. But the team plans to continue testing aim assist tweaks because "balancing is never done."

"We checked and adjusted on a weapon by weapon basis to bring a much more even approach," one developer writes in an official Discord message. Even after yesterday's fix, these new adjustments will now be tested "again and again" to avoid any further frustrations.

"We don’t make changes based on the volume of voices, but on information we can see within our own tools," the note continues, seemingly referring to the time it takes to address "pain points" within the community. "That said, the first step often happens when the community of players finds something off in their experience and shares it with us."

Players were mostly positive about the changes (and the logic) all the way down the thread on the shooter's subreddit. That's a welcome reprise in this FPS climate, although The Finals' studio has had some friendly tension with its community, as it previously tried to nuke the current 'nuke' meta, but Heavy mains still found a way to make on-the-fly explosives.

Shroud, a former FPS pro, thinks the game is "too much for the Call of Duty brain."