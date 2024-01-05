The Finals devs set "gears in motion" to fix the community's "pain points," with updates in the coming weeks

The Finals developer is pledging to fix "pain points" for the player base, including missing daily challenges.

Taking to the official Discord channel for the FPS game recently, a developer from Embark Studios said that it was "keeping track of the current conversation around all of the pain points." This means that the "gears are in motion" for updates to The Finals over the "coming weeks."

The developer stopped short of specifying which "pain points" it would be addressing for The Finals players in these updates. However, one case has seen the 'Daily Contracts' section of the game missing a Contract, meaning players were lacking their usual layout of challenges.

The same developer states that this is an issue that's already been resolved, and starting tomorrow on January 6, the regular amount of Daily Contracts in The Finals will be back up to normal. That's a very quick turnaround from noticing to solving the issue for the studio.

One "pain point" might be focused on The Finals' Battle Pass, which has been the subject of criticism from players recently. Players didn't like that it theoretically takes near-100 hours to complete the Battle Pass, demanding a huge time commitment from players for cosmetic items.

We don't know if the coming updates for The Finals will only be focused on in-game tweaks, rather than resolving issues surrounding the game itself, like the Battle Pass. We'll have to keep an ear out from Embark Studios for more information over the next few weeks for more details.

Check out our guide to the best loadouts in The Finals for a look at how to kit yourself out with the best Light and Heavy gear.