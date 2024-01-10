The Finals devs tried to stop them, but Heavy mains are still ignoring their guns to yeet C4 at everyone

The Finals is currently in the middle of the 'nuke’ meta, despite developer Embark Studios nerfing the key ingredient players use to make on-the-fly explosives before yeeting them at each other.

Not long after The Finals launched, players noticed that something more could be done with throwable canisters that typically destroy buildings or unleash toxic gas. Any of that has the potential to ruin any player’s day, but slap some C4 on that sucker and then you’re really cooking.

It looks like Embark Studios took notice before long as The Finals’ first big patch hit the Heavy gadget with some subtle nerfs as if to curtail any issues. Not only was the player damage reduced to 210 from 240, but the area of effect was shrunk to 1.6 meters from 2.4 meters.

Despite the nerfs, the ‘nuke’ meta has taken hold of the new FPS game. The way it goes is pretty simple: you load into a game with the Heavy class and make sure you have the C4 gadget equipped. Then it’s a case of slapping some explosives on a throwable canister – of which there are plenty – and yeeting it at the other team before detonating the dang thing.

While some have taken to online forums with amusing counterplay strategies, others aren’t shy of sharing how fed up with it they already are.

Thankfully, Embark says they know the community has “pain points” with the game, and that fixes are coming “in the coming weeks.” While the developer has stopped short of saying what those pain points are, we have a few ideas.

Former FPS pro Shroud says The Finals is "too much for the Call of Duty brain."