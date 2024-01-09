Former FPS pro says The Finals is "too much for the Call of Duty brain"

One former pro FPS player thinks The Finals might be a bit too for the average "COD brain," at least at first.

As The Loadout reports, Twitch streamer and former pro CS:GO player Michael' Shroud' Grzesiek has recently revealed his thoughts on the hot new FPS game. "A lot of people don't understand this game; it's too much for the 'COD brain,' I think," Grzesiek says when responding to a query on Twitch about The Finals.

However, Grzesiek thinks this is "fine" and that shooter players coming over to The Finals from games like Call of Duty "just need some time" to adjust since "the game is still new." The streamer adds that the new game can be a "little confusing" for someone who hasn't played anything like The Finals before.

The statement has drawn some polarizing reactions on the TikTok clip above. "Too much for the CoD brain?? It's just running and gunning like any other CoD? It has a longer TTK; that's about it lol. Classic horrible take by Shroud," writes one comment, referencing the 'time-to-kill' in FPS games that dictate how quickly someone drops dead under fire.

"Tutorials need to be mandatory [I swear to god]. The amount of times I play against teams who have no concern for the cashouts and just TDM you for an entire game," chimes in another commenter. The Finals is based around claiming cash payouts, rather than 'Team Deathmatch' or other common FPS modes found in games like Call of Duty, which is what this commenter is referencing.

As good as The Finals is, it could be getting even better over the coming weeks. A developer pledged updates in the coming weeks for The Finals would remedy several "pain points" that the community has been vocal about since its launch last year.

