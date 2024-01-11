The Finals devs bring down aim assist in new patch, promise “bigger update” next week “with a major security fix and some new exciting content”

The Finals developers have taken aim at one of the FPS community’s biggest bugbears in a new update.

As Embark Studios explains in a new blog post, patch 1.4.1 is designed to address everyone’s feedback on the strength of aim assist, which is enjoying a moment in the sun on PC especially.

The patch aims to bring things under control in several ways, such as tweaks designed to stop unintended rapid 90-degree turns and make player aim “less sticky” and less accurate on a controller.

That’s not all. Alongside general nerfs, zoom snapping has been removed from the SR-84 Sniper Rifle, Revolver, LH1, and all Shotguns, “as it buffs them more than other weapons.” You’ll also now find that aim assist ignores invisible players – good news for Light mains, I imagine – and that “clients running key re-mapping programs on PC will not have access to aim assist.”

“These changes are the result of an in-depth review of how aim assist works — something we’ve only been able to validate with a player base as large as ours (thanks so much for playing our game, yolks!),” the developer says.

Embark Studios also has plans for bigger patches down the road, with a “bigger update” due next week that features “a major security fix and some new exciting content.”

Alongside aim assist, a consistent point of feedback from players has been cheating. We got a ban wave not long ago, though players have noted the increase in bad actors over the past week particularly. Others, meanwhile, have been calling for an end to The Finals' ‘nuke’ meta that sees Heavy mains attach C4 to throwable canisters and cause mayhem. While Embark hasn’t confirmed plans to deal with that just yet, we may not have to wait very long.

Former FPS pro says The Finals is "too much for the Call of Duty brain."