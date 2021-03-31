The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star talks being Bucky Barnes' therapist

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Amy Aquino - who plays Bucky Barnes' therapist Dr. Raynor - has revealed how it felt to work on that key scene in episode 2 as Sam Wilson and Barnes are forced to try and work on their issues.

"I felt like the luckiest girl in the universe," Aquino told Slashfilm. "That I just got to sit there and be there. That I could, as Amy and as Dr. Raynor, be like, 'Oh my God, are they doing this? Are they really doing this?' They were adorable."

"My biggest challenge was, they were not exactly going by the script because you wanted to have the two of them playing with each other, so my big challenge was not stopping them too soon. It was like, 'We’ve gotta watch it and be able to enjoy this. The audience has to get it. If it’s too much, they’ll just edit it out.' That was the balance: at what point was Dr. Raynor/Amy going to come in and say, 'All right, enough already. Jesus.'"

Aquino also wanted to acknowledge the potential impact that the series has in its future with director Kari Skogland at the helm.

"...whatever Marvel does, because of its popularity, whatever it does, it’s going to have an enormous impact," Aquino continued.

"There are going to be repercussions that are going to go out. So if they start really dealing with race? Excellent. The kids who don’t see it – especially the white kids who don’t have any idea what the reality is – will get that information. And the same could be said for therapy and for mental health and getting help."

