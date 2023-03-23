The Expanse: A Telltale Series episode one is launching this summer

The Expanse remains one of the more mysterious new games of 2023, although Deck Nine and Telltale pulled back the curtain just a little at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro. As well as confirming that Episode One of The Expanse will arrive summer 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and to PC via the Epic Games Store, we were also given some insight into how the developers are collaborating with Alcon.

With six seasons of television and nine books to draw inspiration from, the developers at Deck Nine have worked closely with Alcon to ensure that The Expanse is not only faithful to the source material but able to expand upon it – exploring areas of the established canon and introducing new aspects which it believes the massive fandom will rally around as this episodic adventure unfurls.

The Expanse has always been about tough choices – it's a theme of the futuristic universe, where Earth and Mars are on the precipice of war after colonization of the solar system divides humanity rather than uniting it. That makes this fertile ground for a collaboration between Deck Nine and Telltale; the former responsible for Life is Strange: True Colors, and the latter renown for popularizing the episodic narrative adventure games through The Walking Dead, The Wolf Among Us, and countless others.

As the development team explores in this behind-the-scenes video which aired during The Future Game Show, the intent is to make you feel like a character on the show – where you'll be the one making choices, living with the consequences of your decisions, and seeing how they impact those around you. We're eager to learn more, and thankfully the summer release window for episode one of The Expanse: A Telltale Series is right around the corner.

