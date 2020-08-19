The Exorcist reboot reportedly in development for 2021 theatrical release

One of the most iconic horror movies of all time - 1973's The Exorcist - is reportedly being rebooted for the big screen.

The news was rather casually slipped into a report from Deadline about a Dead Ringers series reboot. A short paragraph near the end of the article reads: "Current Morgan Creek projects include Stay Tuned at AMC, with a planned theatrical reboot of The Exorcist in the works for 2021."

So, not only is The Exorcist reportedly being rebooted, but it's set for theatrical release next year. That's pretty early for a movie that hasn't even been formally announced yet. Regardless, Morgan Creek is said to be helming the production - the same company produced 1990's The Exorcist 3, 2004's Exorcist: The Beginning, and 2005's Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist.

As if it needs an introduction, The Exorcist is often hailed as one of the scariest horror movies ever made, the performance of the possessed Regan imprinting an image most who've seen it will never banish from their minds. The right cast and special effects would be imperative to the success of any reboot.

Details are thin/non-existent at the moment, but this would mark the first movie in The Exorcist series since 2005, joining other classic horror series in a comeback that includes a reported Hellraiser remake and a sequel to 2018's Halloween, Halloween Kills.

