The Elite Series 2 controller is back down to its record low price in this Xbox deal

You can pick up the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller for its lowest ever price right now - at just $139.99 (usually $179.99) at Amazon. This is still the go-to controller that everyone wants, and we don't see this price too often. In fact, it only appeared during last year's Black Friday sales and again in January this year. It's a solid $40 discount from the original $179.99 MSRP and $10 down from the previous sales price, which means the Xbox Elite Series 2 is now more affordable than ever. The key thing is that it often sells quickly, so we wouldn't wait too long to take advantage.

While the latest Xbox consoles have now been out for a while, the fact remains that the Xbox Elite Series 2 is still the best Xbox controller currently on the market - some would say it's the best PC controller too, given its compatibility and usability on that platform. And it has been a perennial value-holder during its life span, meaning that Xbox controller deals like this are worth jumping on immediately when they come around.

Remember, as well as being great out of the box, you can personalise and customise this pad to heck and back too, with changeable thumbsticks, d-pads, the extra back paddles, as well as dead zones and button mapping being on offer as well to complete the experience.

Xbox Elite Series 2 controller | $179.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - While Amazon is seemingly listing the Elite Pro 2 as having a $150 MSRP now, we think that might incorrect. In our eyes, this is still a near-$200 controller. Regardless, this is till the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller's lowest ever price, so the value is unbridled! We saw this price a few weeks ago but thought it was a flash in the pan - get it now before it goes up again!



