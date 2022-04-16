The Elder Scrolls Online is free-to-play from now until the end of the month

From now until April 26, anyone who's been curious about it but has yet to give it a go can play The Elder Scrolls Online for free , including the new prologue quest for its upcoming expansion, High Isle.

Coming to PC via Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Stadia (although the latter is available "only in limited territories" and Xbox Live Gold is needed for Xbox consoles) the free trial gives players access to the ESO base game including four classes, 23 story zones, Battlegrounds and Alliance War PvP, as well as the Morrowind DLC, Vvardenfell zone (thanks, NME ).

If you haven’t tried ESO, our Free Play Event is live until April 26. Continue your adventures after the Free Play Event by pre-purchasing the High Isle Collection and gain immediate access to the base game, all previous Chapters, and High Isle in June. https://t.co/Si3NifOaKx pic.twitter.com/k9Zeo1ywoFApril 14, 2022 See more

"If you haven’t tried ESO, our Free Play Event is live until April 26," TESOnline announced on its official Twitter account. "Continue your adventures after the Free Play Event by pre-purchasing the High Isle Collection and gain immediate access to the base game, all previous Chapters, and High Isle in June."

If you like what you see, your progress will be retained should you decide to pick up the game, which is discounted on many platforms, including a stonking 70 per cent off the base game on Steam until April 27, 2022.

ICYMI, The Elder Scrolls Arena and Daggerfall are coming to Steam for the first time.

As announced by Bethesda earlier this week, the developer said that "with the sunsetting of the Bethesda.net Launcher, we will be making several of our titles available on Steam that were previously unavailable".

Bethesda is also bringing the likes of the Creation Kit for Fallout 4 and Skyrim Special Edition, and Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory to Steam, too, as well as the Fallout 76 Public Test Server (PTS).

Bethesda announced back in February that it would be closing its PC launcher in May and to prepare for this, players have been advised to transfer their game data over to Steam where the developer will continue to release and update its games on PC. While players have been given a little time to make the migration, you better not hang about.