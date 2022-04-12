Think Skyrim's getting old? The first two Elder Scrolls games are coming to Steam

Classic The Elder Scrolls games are coming to Steam following the closure of the Bethesda.net launcher.

Announced by Bethesda via a blog post (opens in new tab), The Elder Scrolls Arena and Daggerfall are coming to Steam for the first time. In the post, the developer shared: "With the sunsetting of the Bethesda.net Launcher, we will be making several of our titles available on Steam that were previously unavailable."

Other than The Elder Scrolls, Bethesda is also bringing the likes of the Creation Kit for Fallout 4 and Skyrim Special Edition, and Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory to Steam. The Fallout 76 Public Test Server (PTS) is now available on Steam as well.

Bethesda previously announced earlier this year that it would be closing its PC launcher in May . In preparation for this, players have been told to transfer their game data over to Steam where the developer will continue to release and update its games on PC.

If you haven’t done this yet, don’t panic. Bethesda has also said: "You have plenty of time to plan and begin migrating your Bethesda.net library to your Steam account." Saying this though, it’s probably best that you begin the migration process - including moving your game library, Wallet, and save files - sooner rather than later, as the launcher closes next month.

Helpfully, Bethesda has shared a handy FAQ to help players with making the move from its launcher to Steam. Some of the questions answered in the post include what happens if you own a game you are trying to transfer already on Steam, whether players will still need a bethesda.net account, and what will happen to certain games - like The Elder Scrolls Online - during the transition.