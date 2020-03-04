The Division 2 Stadia port coming this month with PC cross-play and cross-save support

The Division 2 is coming to Google Stadia on Tuesday, March 17, Google announced today.

The Warlords of New York expansion, which launched ahead of schedule on March 2 , will also be available on Stadia when the game arrives. Note that The Division 2 will not be part of Stadia Pro, the platform's free-to-own game subscription service, but will instead be sold separately.

Unlike Destiny 2, the Stadia port of The Division 2 will support cross-play and cross-save with PC. Players will need to link their Uplay and Stadia accounts to access these features, but that's a pretty low hurdle to clear. The Stadia version of Destiny 2 was hamstrung by its low player population, which is especially important in games with public and team-based activities, so hopefully The Division 2 can avoid a similar fate.

Stadia has had a fairly quiet year thus far, at least in terms of new releases. Google previously promised over 120 games would come to the platform in 2020, including more than 10 launch exclusives, but the first quarter has been thin. Four great games arrived late last month thanks to the SteamWorld franchise, and per Google's latest blog post , the Serious Sam HD collection was added this week.

In late January, Metro Exodus and Gylt replaced The Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and Samurai Showdown on Stadia Pro, and this month, Grid, SteamWorld Dig 2, and SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech joined the service, with Farming Simulator 19 leaving to make room. As a reminder, as long as you claim them, you can still play Stadia Pro games even after they leave the service.