The Diablo 4 beta saw more than a million players reach level 20, obviously for the baby wolf pack

During last week's Diablo 4 early access beta, over a million players managed to reach level 20 and score that stupidly cute baby wolf backpack that's being offered as a beta reward.

For the uninitiated, Diablo 4's early access beta has a few rewards for players who reach certain milestones. There's the Initial Casualty title, which you'll get by reaching the town of Kyovashad in the Fractured Peaks area of the map, and the Early Voyager title unlocks at level 20. Way, way more importantly is a cosmetic called the Wolf Pack Pup, which you can see in the image above. That also unlocks at level 20, which almost certainly explains why so many people made it to that point before the first beta weekend ended.

Over 1 million people got to 20 or higher in the Early Access Beta in #DiabloIV! Progress from Early Access Beta carries over into Open Beta next weekend so if you didn't hit the Level 20, you still can! :) https://t.co/GjkyTZemWkMarch 20, 2023 See more

Fortunately, next weekend is another chance for those of us whose mortal obligations kept us from reaching level 20 to take home a baby wolf of our own. Blizzard has confirmed that your progress in the early access beta carries over to the full open beta the following weekend. However, if you're still worried you won't have enough time for the grind, you should consider entering this silly Diablo 4 sweepstake which, if you win, will send someone out to your home to do your chores while you play the game.

