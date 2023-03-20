Diablo 4 players want one very specific change

Diablo 4 players want the in-game chat window moved to the left side of the screen, please and thank you.

Now that Diablo 4 has finally opened the gates of hell for players to enter in the past weekend's Early Access Open Beta, feedback has began circulating online. One popular, and very specific, topic of discussion is the chat window being on the right side of the screen, which is proving a big bug bear for plenty of players.

"The chat window covers up the damn inventory screen. Horrible placement," agrees another user on the Diablo subreddit, commenting on the post above. "It’s 2023, that chat window should be able to move and stretch and scale however we see fit," writes a similarly-displeased player.

Elsewhere on the subreddit (opens in new tab), another post writes that the chat's placement makes it "difficult if not impossible" to link items in the chat, because the chat overlay clashes with the inventory screen. This would seem to be a pretty big oversight on the part of the developers at Blizzard.

Still, this is a beta period for Diablo 4, the whole point of which is to gauge player feedback to specific areas and react accordingly. There's still hope before Diablo 4's planned release date of June 2 that the chat window could move to the opposite side of the screen.

Now that we think about it, a hell of a lot of chat windows are usually on the left side of the screen. The likes of Apex Legends and MMOs like Final Fantasy 14 place their chat windows in the bottom left corner of the screen, which is probably why Diablo 4's placement feels so alien to so many players.

Check out our guide on how to access the Diablo 4 beta for info on how to get in on the coming weekend's playtest.