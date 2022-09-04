The Dell XPS 13 is just $699 in this weekend's Labor Day laptop sales

Dell XPS 13 deals are among the most sought after offers during major discount periods, and this weekend's Labor Day laptop sales are certainly delivering. You can pick up a premium XPS 13 laptop for just $699.99 right now (opens in new tab) - that's a $250 discount over this configuration's $949.99 MSRP.

These machines are luxurious, which means you're not getting the kinds of components you might expect from a cheaper build here. However, with an 11th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD this is still an excellent everyday setup. We rarely see Dell XPS 13 deals drop to these kinds of prices, so we don't know how long this offer will still be live for - they do change up pretty quickly at this retailer.

If you're after something a little more modern, though, you'll also find the latest and greatest Dell XPS 13 on sale. The new version comes in at just $849.99 today, (was $999.99) (opens in new tab) and boasts the newest 12th generation Intel i5 processor and 512GB of SSD storage space. If you're concerned about the power on offer in the cheaper offer, it's well worth considering this upgrade while Labor Day laptop sales are still live.

You'll find information on both of these Dell XPS deals just below and plenty more of Dell's latest offers further down the page.

Today's best Dell XPS 13 deals

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch laptop | $949.99 $699.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $250 - We rarely see the Dell XPS 13 this cheap, so even though you're picking up a more entry level configuration here, $699.99 is still a stunning price. You'll find an 11th generation Intel i5 processor under the hood, with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD - all for $250 off.



(opens in new tab) New Dell XPS 13 13.4-inch laptop | $999 $849 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - If you're after something a little more powerful, it's worth checking out this $150 discount on the latest Dell XPS 13. You're still picking up a 12th generation i5 processor and 512GB SSD in here, rather than the older generation CPUs and 256GB SSDs we usually see at this price point.



More Labor Day laptop sales at Dell

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 15 15.6-inch laptop | $299.99 $209.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $90 - We're far more used to see these entry level Inspiron models at between $279 and $299, but a $90 discount brings the Intel Celeron N4020 version down to $209.99 at Dell this weekend. That's some solid value considering there's still a 128GB SSD inside.



(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 15 15.6-inch laptop | $399.99 $299.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - Dell has this 15.6-inch Inspiron model available for just $299.99 right now - and it comes with six months of Disney Plus thrown in as well. You're picking up excellent specs for your cash as well, with a Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD.



(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 15 15.6-inch laptop | $599 $379.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $220 - For a boost in processing power, we'd recommend jumping up to this i5 configuration of the Inspiron 15. You're saving $220 on this model, and picking up a mid-range machine with a 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM for just $379.99.



(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 16 16-inch laptop | $749.99 $599.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - You're saving $150 on this Dell Inspiron 16. At $599.99 you're getting a great price for a larger 16-inch form factor here, with a FHD+ resolution. Under the hood, you'll find a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD.



