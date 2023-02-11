The D&D movie's Super Bowl spot has both dungeons and dragons

In its new Super Bowl TV spot, the new D&D movie, properly titled Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, sure looks a lot more faithful to the RPG than the 2000 adaptation - even if that's not a high bar to clear.

Debuting a few days ahead of the big game on Sunday, the new Dungeons & Dragons movie TV spot is an action-packed mini-trailer featuring star Chris Pine warning of "the greatest evil the world has ever known" and then immediately having his fears vindicated. Fire-breathing dragons are quick to show up and light crowded fields of soldiers ablaze, a gang of what appear to be necromancers shows up to act out undoubtedly sinister plans, and gruesome battles play out between humans and monsters.

"A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people," reads the official synopsis for the movie. "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

Though the filmmakers have in the past suggested they plan to make an authentic adaptation of D&D lore (via Collider (opens in new tab)), Pine earlier teased in an interview (opens in new tab) with the same publication that the movie is like "Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride, [and] just a smidge of [Monty Python's] Holy Grail." He also went on to say it has "a bit of Goonies in there" as well, so it's likely to appeal to a general audience outside of fans of the venerable RPG series.

Dungeons & Dungeons: Honor Among Thieves is currently scheduled to release in US cinemas on March 31, 2023. If you're into all things magical and mythical, check out our list of the best fantasy movies here.