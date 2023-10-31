The Daily Bugle won't cover it, but Marvel's Spider-Man 2 hero Peter Parker holds the Rubik's Cube world record

At the top of Peter Parker's personal accomplishments I can only imagine are: Saving the world a bunch of times from various supervillains and, in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, solving a Rubik's Cube faster than anyone else.

In case you weren't aware, Peter Parker has a new party trick in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. As demonstrated in this video from Dan Allen Gaming, all you have to do is perform a dive by hitting L3 from a swing or glide and then hold down square and pull down on the left stick. I was able to test this out myself and perform the maneuver from a jump off of the Empire State Building after a few tries, and it is every bit worth the effort.

I can also confirm that Peter Parker is able to piece together the Rubik's Cube in just about three seconds flat, beating the real-life world record currently held by Max Park, who was able to solve the 3x3x3 Rubik's Cube in 3.13 seconds in 2021. In all honesty, I'm not sure my phone's stopwatch is up to Guinness World Records' standards for deciding this sort of thing, nor do I reckon the organization takes feats from video game characters into consideration at all, but I also don't think Max Park solved his Rubik's Cube while diving from one of the tallest buildings in New York. For that reason, I'm happy to give Peter Parker some recognition here.

