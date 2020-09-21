The Boys trailer gives a quick look at episode 6, including a scene not for the squeamish

The Boys season 2 trailers have so far provided exciting glimpses into what we can expect on Amazon Prime Video come Friday. There was even a pup in one. This time, however, things are a lot more serious as the superhero series enters its final stretch. There’s just three episodes to go and things are coming to a head.

The trailer for The Boys’ sixth episode of the second season (which you can see above) reveals the two main plot threads that we’ll probably be following this week.

In the first, Starlight shows up out of the blue at The Boys’ hideout, seemingly with a tip on where Stormfront is. Aya Cash’s electric fascist has now hooked up with Homelander and that could spell danger for pretty much anyone who gets in their way. If those two groups are on a collision course, expect fireworks.

Elsewhere, Frenchie, Mother’s Milk, and Kimiko head to a facility to find that Vought is apparently producing their own Supe terrorists. On the one hand, it makes sense: Vought manufacturing their own easy-to-kill threat to boost its own popularity is a capitalist’s wet dream.

On the other, it could go very, very wrong – as evidenced by one such Supe escaping and making mincemeat out of what used to be someone’s skull. Still, at least they won't need to paint the walls again anytime soon.

