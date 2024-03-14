The Boys fan notices a hidden detail in Homelander's suit that you will have definitely missed

One eagled-eyed fan of The Boys has spotted a hidden detail in Homelander’s suit, or rather a missing detail, that has us questioning things about the Supe.

In the first two episodes of season 1, the front of Homelander’s suit had a turned-down flap that revealed the red insert of his outfit, but in later seasons he wears the flap closed. The question the fan has brought to light is that if there are no buttons or velcro on the inside of the flap, what is holding his suit together? Worse yet, if the only thing holding his suit together is the stitching, does he ever take it off?

The fan took to Reddit to discuss the detail asking "How does the flap on Homelander’s suit close with no buttons or velcro?" to which many replied stating that they think the suit is magnetic, "I think it is magnetic if I remember correctly from a blooper I saw where he was messing with it," said another fan.

However, many users were having fun guessing what else could be holding Homelander’s suit together, "Willpower," said one fan, while another added, "The sheer amount of American patriotism keeps it in place." One user went as far as to say, "Sticky milk residue," referencing that one scene from season 2 *shudder*. Now that’s a mental image we could have done without.

Red flap or not, we will soon get to see our favorite skewed Supe again as The Boys season 4 is right around the corner, releasing later this year. The fourth installment follows secret Supe Victoria Neuman on her way to the Oval Office under Homelander’s thumb, while his nemesis Billy Butcher has months to live, and has lost his role as The Boys’ leader. Anthony Starr returns as Homelander alongside Chase Crawford’s The Deep and Jessie T Usher’s A-Train, to name a few.