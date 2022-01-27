The Book of Boba Fett includes a cameo with links to Luke Skywalker

The Book of Boba Fett’s fifth chapter includes a handful of cameos and surprise appearances – some more recognizable than others. What you may have missed, however, is the actor who ‘portrayed’ Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian season 2 finale returning for seconds in a galaxy far, far away.

Spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 5 follow.

After Mando takes his new prequel-era starfighter for a spin over the skies of Tatooine, he is stopped by a pair of X-Wing pilots working for the New Republic. One is a familiar face: Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee), who has appeared a couple of times in The Mandalorian.

The more by-the-book ranger is another familiar face – of sorts. That’s Max Lloyd-Jones, the actor who was Luke Skywalker’s younger body double in place of Mark Hamill in The Mandalorian season 2 finale. He was a stand-in for Hamill while the pair acted out Luke’s scenes on the set of the Disney Plus show, with CGI technology then used to de-age Hamill.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

While it’s likely nothing more than Lloyd-Jones getting some on-screen recognition after his important work behind-the-scenes, it surely won’t dampen the speculation from Star Wars viewers that Luke Skywalker (and Grogu) could show up in the next episode of The Book of Boba Fett.

The Book of Boba Fett didn’t just bridge a gap between The Mandalorian. It was busy elsewhere, fixing a plot hole – and tidying up some Darksaber-related confusion in the process.

