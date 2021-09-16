The Bodyguard is getting a remake

The Bodyguard, the iconic romantic drama starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, is getting a remake, Variety reports.

The original 1992 movie saw Costner play a Secret Service agent-turned-bodyguard who's hired to protect a famous actor and singer, played by Houston in her acting debut, from a stalker after a bomb explodes in her dressing room.

Tony-nominated playwright Matthew López is on screenwriting duties for the remake. He's currently working on a musical adaptation of the classic movie Some Like It Hot and a movie about Tennessee Williams, who wrote A Streetcar Named Desire and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, produced by Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino.

The original movie was penned (and produced) by Lawrence Kasdan, whose screenwriting credits also include The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and Raiders of the Lost Ark. Kasdan is also producing the remake.

The Bodyguard achieved huge commercial success, although it wasn't critically acclaimed. However, its soundtrack became the best-selling soundtrack album of all time and two of its singles were nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars.

A remake has been on the cards since 2011, with everyone from Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson to Channing Tatum and Cardi B rumored to be taking on the role of the leading duo. No casting details have been confirmed yet, though.